"Act On Emergency Basis" Health Minister Directs For Anti Dengue Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister, Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed the district administration to utilize all resources in the fight against dengue issues which has hit with accelerated momentum.

"Act on an emergency basis as our top priority is to reduce the dengue outbreak in Rawalpindi," said the minister while charging a meeting to review the recent dengue situation.

He directed the administration to further accelerate and widen the outgoing awareness campaigns along with strict surveillance and monitoring.

Salman Rafique urged the public representatives to consistently visit their Constituencies for a regular eye on the situational developments of dengue.

He said that CM Maryam Nawaz has been reviewing the dengue situation in the district and has directed the public representatives to play their due role in the dengue eradication.

He further observed that the dengue issue could be completely defeated by the support of citizens.

The meeting which was held at the DC Office was attended by the parliamentarians including the Focal Person on Dengue, Tahira Aurangzeb, Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan, Malik Iftikhar, Zeib-Nisa, Mohsin Khan, Ziaullah Shah, and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema.

Talking during the meeting, Tahira Aurangzeb informed that public representatives were conducting field visits with the health department teams on the instructions of CM Maryam Nawaz, to assess the dengue situation.

A detailed briefing was given to the meeting participants in which it was apprised that 1996 dengue patients have been reported in Rawalpindi in 2024.

It was informed that presently there were 281 under treatment dengue patients in hospitals, whereas 1716 patients have been discharged from the hospitals after full recovery.

