Act Promulgated To Remove Heads Of Agriculture Market Committees

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Act promulgated to remove heads of agriculture market committees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday promulgated the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 for the third time. The previous ordinance stand repealed in December 2023 after the expiration of 90 days.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman approved the re-promulgation of Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 for the third time. In light of the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), re-promulgation of this ordinance was necessary for the termination of the services of heads of all institutions appointed on political basis as recommended by the provincial cabinet.

The heads of all agricultural market committees appointed on political basis will be removed under this ordinance.

