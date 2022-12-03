UrduPoint.com

ACT Rejects Bail Plea Of CTD Cops In Kidnap-for-ransom Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 10:37 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has rejected the bail plea of the CTD inspector and two cops in the case of the alleged kidnapping for ransom of a Hindu businessman from the Qasimabad area of Hyderabad

Inspector at Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Javed Shaikh and two cops were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and demanding Rs 5 million ransom from Hyderabad's businessman Sagar Kumar.

The Police and Rangers had arrested the CTD Inspector and his two cops while receiving Rs 5 million ransom money in a joint operation conducted on November 22.

All the arrested CTD cops were part of the Terror Financing Unit of the CTD.

