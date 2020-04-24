Act responsibly; govt cant overcome COVID-19 challenge alone: Prime Minister Imran Khan tells people

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday while advising utmost precautions for protection against the coronavirus, asked the countrymen to act responsibly in the prevailing challenging situation as no government could overcome the pandemic alone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday while advising utmost precautions for protection against the coronavirus, asked the countrymen to act responsibly in the prevailing challenging situation as no government could overcome the pandemic alone.

"The government has not that much capacity to handle the situation alone rather the whole nation will have to take the responsibility. While going to the mosque, you must understand that it involves risk to your life and for others too," the prime minister said addressing the Ehsaas Telethon jointly hosted by multiple television channels and online platforms for fund raising to support the people hard hit by the lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosted by Senator Faisal Javed, the transmission was participated by the news anchors representing the partnering media groups including Hamid Mir (Geo), Kashif Abbasi (ARY News), Nadeem Malik (Samaa News), Kamran Shahid (Dunya News), Sami Ibrahim (Bol News), Shiffa Yousfzai (Hum News), Muniba Mazari (PTV News), Mansoor Khan (Express News) and Mohammad Malick (92 News).

Around Rs 550 million were raised during the three and a half hour long transmission which marked live calls from the top businessmen, corporate heads, renowned sportsmen, overseas Pakistanis, artists and philanthropists, and responded by the prime minister.

Following the telethon, the total deposits in the PM Relief Fund for COVID 19 touched Rs 2.76 billion as further donations continued to pour in the advertised account number 4162786786 of National Bank of Pakistan's Main Branch at II Chundrigarh, Karachi.

The prime minister, who also responded queries from the news anchors, said the coronavirus was a challenge to test any nation's capability to stand up to it and hoped that Pakistan would rise as a greater nation after sailing through the ordeal.

He said the economic impact of the pandemic would increase in future as the people would exhaust their savings and need support. In such a scenario, the nation would have to face the situation collectively, he added.

He said after scraping, the government had announced Rs 144 billion Ehsaas Emergency Cash Scheme to support around 12 million families in a transparent and apolitical manner.

He advised the people not to fall prey to any misunderstanding or notions of stronger immunity among the Pakistanis against the virus rather take all the precautions advised by the doctors.

He said before launching the fund-raising, the government had completed its financial controls to ensure the donated money was spent transparently.

/More