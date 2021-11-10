UrduPoint.com

Acting Afghan FM Will Arrive Today In Islamabad

The visit of Afghan acting foreign minister is taking place as a follow up to the foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit to Kabul on 21st October, 2021.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2021) Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi would arrive today (Wednesday) in Islamabad tomorrow on a three-day official visit, said the foreign office on Tuesday.

Amir Khan Muttaqi would visit along with a high-level ministerial delegation.

The exchanges will centre on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations with a particular focus inter alia on enhanced trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, people-to-people contacts, and regional connectivity.

In view of the prevalent situation, Pakistan has been urging the international community to urgently provide humanitarian assistance and economic support to alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people.

For its part, Pakistan is extending humanitarian and economic assistance to the brotherly people of Afghanistan.

