Acting AJK HC Chief Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani laid to rest

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) : May 04 (APP):Acting Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani, who died yesterday after prolonged illness, was laid to rest in his native village Ratta in Dadayal sub division of Mirpur district of Azad Jammu Kashmir State on Tuesday. He was 56.

Thousands of people from all walks of life from various parts of the country particularly from across Azad Jammu Kashmir including Acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram, Acting Chief Justice of the AJK High Court Justice Raja Sadaqat Hussain, Retired Chief Justices of the Supreme Court of AJK Justice Muhammad Azam Khan and Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Zia, Retired Senior Judge AJK Supreme Court Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, retired Chief Justice of AJK High Court Justice Abdul Majeed Mallick, former District and Session Judge Raja Tariq Javed, retired acting CJ AJK High Court Justice Azhar Saleem Baber, District & Session Judge Mirpur Raja Faisal Majeed, Secretary AJK govt, Raja Amjad Pervez Ali Khan, Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb, Deputy commissioner Mirpur Bader Munee, SSP Raja Irfan Saleem, ADC (General) Ch. Haq Nawaz, Divisional Head of AJK PID Javed Mallcik, besides other serving and retired officials of the superior and subordinate judiciary of AJK, office bearers of the Supreme Court and High Court Bar Associations, district bar associations, legal fraternity and officials of various state-run functionaries, and other notables representing all segments of the civil society attended the funeral prayer.

Speakers on this occasion paid rich tributes to late Justice Shiraz Kiyani for his long distinguished career in the judicial history of Azad Jammu Kashmir. They termed the sad demise of Justice Kiyani a great loss to the nation and the country including AJK especially to the judicial services in AJK.

They prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family and friends to bear the loss with courage.

As reported earlier, the late seasoned jurist and serving officer of the superior judiciary of AJK Justice Kiyani had started his judicial service as Civil Judge in AJK in 1995. He was promoted as Sr. Civil Judge in 2003 and laterlevated to the office of Additional District and Session Judge in 2006.

He was promoted as Judge of AJK High Court in September 23, 2015 and later appointed as acting chief justice of the AJK High Court on March 20 this year after the retirement of Justice Azhar Saleem Babar, then acting CJ of AJK HC, on March 22 this year, on maturity of the stipulated retirement age.