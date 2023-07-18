Acting British HC calls on Mayor Karachi

Acting British High Commissioner Zoe Ware called on Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab in his office at KMC building on Tuesday morning

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Acting British High Commissioner Zoe Ware called on Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab in his office at KMC building on Tuesday morning.

She was accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner Sara Mohney and Political Adviser Batul Zahra.

The Acting British High Commissioner congratulated Barrister Murtaza Wahab on becoming the Mayor of Karachi and expressed best wishes.

The Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, welcomed the high commissioner on her arrival at the head office of KMC and said that Britain and Pakistan have friendly relations and the mutual relations between the two countries will be further promoted in the future.

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab informed the Acting High Commissioner that Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan and the center of industry and craft as it has an international airport and major ports, due to which commercial activities continue throughout the year.

He said that the offices and banks of many major financial institutions are located in Karachi and due to its geographical location, Karachi holds much importance in this region.

He said that there are vast investment opportunities in Karachi due to its closeness to large markets. British investors will be provided with all facilities, he said.

He said that Karachi is an international city, therefore the government is paying special attention to improving its infrastructure and municipal facilities. Karachi is rich in its civilization, culture and history and it is considered among the prominent cities of the world, he added.

Ms Zoe Ware said that Britain values Karachi and its citizens and Britain has provided support to Pakistan in various fields in the past and will continue to do so in the future.