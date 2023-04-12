Close
Acting British HC Lauds Pakistani Govt’s Measures For Economic Stability

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2023 | 05:54 PM

Acting British HC lauds Pakistani Govt’s measures for economic stability

Andrew Dagleish commends the measures being taken by the incumbent government for economic stability and offered all possible help from the 'British Government' for the people of Pakistan in mitigating the socio-economic crisis

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2023) Acting British High Commissioner to Pakistan Andrew Dagleish called on Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, Andrew Dagleish commended the measures being taken by the incumbent government for economic stability and offered all possible help from the 'British Government' for the people of Pakistan in mitigating the socio-economic crisis.

The Finance Minister briefed the envoy on the progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund and apprised the overall economic outlook of the country.

He also briefed the envoy on pragmatic policies and programs of the government being taken in terms of revenue generation and bringing economic stability and growth.

The Finance Minister appreciated the British Acting High Commissioner for his cooperation and support.

