Acting British High Commissioner Hosts Iftar Dinner For Religious Communities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Acting British High Commissioner, Andrew Dalgleish, hosted an Iftar dinner at the British High Commission for leading members of different religious communities from across Pakistan to celebrate the country's rich cultural diversity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Acting British High Commissioner, Andrew Dalgleish, hosted an Iftar dinner at the British High Commission for leading members of different religious communities from across Pakistan to celebrate the country's rich cultural diversity.

At the event, religious leaders broke fast together and discussed issues surrounding tolerance, acceptance and inclusion amongst the multi-faith and multi-cultural groups of Pakistan said a news release issued by the embassy here on Thursday.

The Acting British High Commissioner, Andrew Dalgleish, said the following, "This is my first Ramazan in Pakistan and I am struck by how people from across communities have come together to support each other.

As I get to know Pakistan better, I have come to appreciate the diversity of its population; Pakistan is home to a rich range of cultures, faiths, and traditions. Religion and faith remind us that we need to come closer together, to be ek saath and to share understanding and respect."Those who attended the iftar dinner included, Federal Minister for Human Rights, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Chairman One Man's Commission for Minority Rights Dr Shoaib Suddle, Grand Imam of Badshahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Head of Prime Minister's Taskforce on Minorities, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, and President and Moderator of the Church of Pakistan, Bishop Azad Marshall, among many other religious and cultural leaders from across Pakistan.

