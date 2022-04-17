Acting CCPO Lahore appreciates security arrangements on Easter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Acting Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan has lauded the performance of Lahore Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Easter.

He felicitated the Christian community including Christian police officers and officials on Easter.

He acknowledged the efforts of all wings of Lahore Police including Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit for devising the best strategy and plan of action to stop anti-social elements from disturbing peace and maintaining law and order situation in the city.

More than 2,000 police officers and officials including six SPs, 35 SDPOs, 83 SHOs, 143 Upper Sub Ordinates and 143 lady police personnel were deputed on security duty on the occasion. The CCPO Lahore had directed the senior police officers along with all divisional SPs to remain in field and ensure implementation of the security plan.