Acting CCPO Submits Report On Plea For Recovery Of 4 MPAs

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 06:31 PM

The acting Capital City Police Officer, Lahore, on Friday submitted a report before the Lahore High Court (LHC) in connection with a habeas corpus petition, filed for recovery of four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs - Uzma Kardar, Ijaz Ogastan, Sajida Yousaf and Ayesha Chaudhry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The acting Capital City Police Officer, Lahore, on Friday submitted a report before the Lahore High Court (LHC) in connection with a habeas corpus petition, filed for recovery of four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs - Uzma Kardar, Ijaz Ogastan, Sajida Yousaf and Ayesha Chaudhry.

The report stated that the police did not receive any complaint regarding abduction of the MPAs. If any report was received, then action would be taken as per law, it added.

The report further stated that MPA Uzma Kardar and MPA Ijaz Ogastan were contacted through mobile phone and they categorically denied any illegal detention. Both MPAs also confirmed that MPA Sajida Yousaf and MPA Ayesha Chaudhry were also not under any detention, it added.

However, the report stated that despite hectic efforts, no contact could be made with MPA Sajida Yousaf and Ayesha Chaudhry due to paucity of time.

Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan conducted the proceedings of the case and reviewed the report, filed by the police authorities.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till April 18.

The court had issued notices to the CCPO and sought report on a petition, filed by Muhammad Sabtain Khan, PTI's parliamentary leader of Lahore district. He submitted that PTI's four MPAs had been kidnapped when they were returning to their houses after an assembly session on April 3. He submitted that the kidnapping was witnessed by their colleagues and it was also reported in the media. He claimed that the MPAs were lodged at a hotel in Gulberg area where they were being pressured to vote against their party. He pleaded with the court to order the CCPO to recover them and produce them before the court.

