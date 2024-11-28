Acting Chairman Lauds Islamic Relief's Humanitarian Efforts In Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Thursday commended Islamic Relief for its vital role in providing aid during natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and droughts in Pakistan.
During a meeting at the Parliament House with a delegation from Islamic Relief led by UK Councillor Shahin Ashraf, the Acting Chairman highlighted the organization’s significant contributions in Balochistan.
He acknowledged the assistance provided to remote areas of Balochistan during difficult times.
"The establishment of relief centers in various regions is commendable," he said, adding, "Offering aid during challenging circumstances is a remarkable service to humanity."
The acting Chairman assured the delegation of his full support for their ongoing relief initiatives and applauded their unwavering commitment to humanitarian work.
The delegation expressed gratitude for the Chairman’s support and reaffirmed their dedication to launching new projects in Balochistan and other underprivileged areas.
Recent Stories
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jirga bans people’s movement after 09:00 p.m. in Bajaur38 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests8 minutes ago
-
96 properties sealed, multiple demolished in LDA operation10 minutes ago
-
Tube-wells to be solarized in Tank’s city: DC11 minutes ago
-
New sanitation model to develop beautiful face of Punjab: minister11 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends enrollment deadline till Dec 511 minutes ago
-
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad17 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for anti-polio drive in distt20 minutes ago
-
Robber shot dead20 minutes ago
-
Multiple stalls by young entrepreneurs attract participants of Literacy festival21 minutes ago
-
Food courts of major malls under inspection21 minutes ago
-
Muqam calls on Governor Kundi to discuss law and order situation in KP51 minutes ago