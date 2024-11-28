Open Menu

Acting Chairman Lauds Islamic Relief's Humanitarian Efforts In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Thursday commended Islamic Relief for its vital role in providing aid during natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and droughts in Pakistan.

During a meeting at the Parliament House with a delegation from Islamic Relief led by UK Councillor Shahin Ashraf, the Acting Chairman highlighted the organization’s significant contributions in Balochistan.

He acknowledged the assistance provided to remote areas of Balochistan during difficult times.

"The establishment of relief centers in various regions is commendable," he said, adding, "Offering aid during challenging circumstances is a remarkable service to humanity."

The acting Chairman assured the delegation of his full support for their ongoing relief initiatives and applauded their unwavering commitment to humanitarian work.

The delegation expressed gratitude for the Chairman’s support and reaffirmed their dedication to launching new projects in Balochistan and other underprivileged areas.

