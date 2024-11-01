Acting Chairman Senate condemns Mastung bomb blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Acting Chairman of the Senate Syedaal Khan on Friday strongly condemned the tragic bomb blast in Mastung Balochistan, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident.

In his message, he extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for their strength during this difficult time.

The acting chairman underscored that the terrorists aim to obstruct Balochistan's progress, but assured that these attempts will fail.

He said that terrorism contradicts all religious values and that terrorists stand as enemies of humanity.

He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering support for the armed forces in their efforts to combat terrorism, expressing confidence that Pakistan will soon eliminate this menace from the country.