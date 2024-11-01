Open Menu

Acting Chairman Senate Condemns Mastung Bomb Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Acting Chairman Senate condemns Mastung bomb blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Acting Chairman of the Senate Syedaal Khan on Friday strongly condemned the tragic bomb blast in Mastung Balochistan, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident.

In his message, he extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for their strength during this difficult time.

The acting chairman underscored that the terrorists aim to obstruct Balochistan's progress, but assured that these attempts will fail.

He said that terrorism contradicts all religious values and that terrorists stand as enemies of humanity.

He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering support for the armed forces in their efforts to combat terrorism, expressing confidence that Pakistan will soon eliminate this menace from the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Balochistan Bomb Blast Progress Mastung All From Government

Recent Stories

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

13 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

13 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

13 hours ago
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

13 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

13 hours ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

13 hours ago
 Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

13 hours ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

13 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan