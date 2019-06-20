Acting charge base PMS officers promoted

(@imziishan)

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has promoted six officers and posted them to the post of Provincial Management Service on regular basis with immediate effect

It was notified here by KP establishment Department here on Thursday.

Those inducted in PMS cadre on recommendations of provincial Selection board included Muhammad Saud, Said Bacha, Nisar Muhammad, Masal Khan, Muhammad Qasim and Muhammad Zahir Shah.

The Officers on promotion shall remain on probation for a period of oneyear. Meanwhile Farzana Afzal has been posted as Additional Secretary (Cabinet), Administration Department against the vacant post.