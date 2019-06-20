UrduPoint.com
Acting Charge Base PMS Officers Promoted

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:39 PM

Acting charge base PMS officers promoted

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has promoted six officers and posted them to the post of Provincial Management Service on regular basis with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has promoted six officers and posted them to the post of Provincial Management Service on regular basis with immediate effect.

It was notified here by KP establishment Department here on Thursday.

Those inducted in PMS cadre on recommendations of provincial Selection board included Muhammad Saud, Said Bacha, Nisar Muhammad, Masal Khan, Muhammad Qasim and Muhammad Zahir Shah.

The Officers on promotion shall remain on probation for a period of oneyear. Meanwhile Farzana Afzal has been posted as Additional Secretary (Cabinet), Administration Department against the vacant post.

