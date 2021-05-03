Acting CJ AJK HC Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani dies

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Acting Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani died in an Islamabad hospital on Monday after prolonged illness.

He was 56.

He was shifted to Shifa International Hospital Islamabad about a couple of months ago following precarious health condition.

He will be laid to rest in his ancestral town of Dadyal in Mirpur district after the funeral prayer to be offered at 11.00 a.m on Tuesday.

Late Justice Shiraz Kiyani has long distinguished career in the judicial history of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He had started his judicial service as Civil Judge in AJK in 1995.

Promoted as Sr. Civil Judge in 2003. Elevated to the office of Additional District and Session Judge in 2006.

Late Justice Kiyani had been awarded pride of performance by the AJK High Court for year 2003 / 2004.

He was promoted as Judge of AJK High Court in September 23, 2015.

Late Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiani, senior most judge of the AJK High Court, had been appointed as acting chief justice of the AJK High Court on March 20 this year after the retirement of Justice Azhar Saleem Babar, then acting CJ of AJK HC, on March 22 this year, on maturity of the stipulated age of retirement.