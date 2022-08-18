UrduPoint.com

Acting CJ Federal Shariat Court Stresses For Promoting Religious Harmony

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 12:33 AM

Acting CJ Federal Shariat Court stresses for promoting religious harmony

Acting Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar said on Wednesday that there was dire need to promote religious harmony, brotherhood and peace

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar said on Wednesday that there was dire need to promote religious harmony, brotherhood and peace.

"Every religion is a choice of any individual to adopt. islam is the only religion which has respected other religions," the acting chief justice of Federal Shariat Court said while addressing the launching ceremony of the regional network of religious leaders and actors namely "weaving communities of Faith Together" at Christian Study Centre(CSC).

He emphasized on the importance of Intra and Interfaith harmony for a peaceful co-existence.

"The foundation of interfaith harmony is also stated in the Holy Quran," he said.

"Whatever happens in Barma and Myanmar is not the reflection of their religion," he maintained.

"Terrorist have no religion, whereas Shia-Sunni division is also against religion," he asserted.

Chairman Islamic Ideological Council Dr Qibla Ayaz said that great personalities taught the lesson of humanity.

"To work for humanity is not to associate it with any religion," he added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Chief Justice Myanmar Christian Court

Recent Stories

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

19 seconds ago
 Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility ..

Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility Linked to Unification Church - ..

8 minutes ago
 US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chines ..

US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chinese Activity Around Taiwan - Sta ..

8 minutes ago
 Turkey to Appoint Ambassador to Israel Soon - Erdo ..

Turkey to Appoint Ambassador to Israel Soon - Erdogan

22 seconds ago
 Children Born Near Fracking Sites Face Increased O ..

Children Born Near Fracking Sites Face Increased Odds of Leukemia - Study

24 seconds ago
 Student aspiring to become world's tallest man

Student aspiring to become world's tallest man

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.