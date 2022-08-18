Acting CJ Federal Shariat Court stresses for promoting religious harmony

Acting Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar said on Wednesday that there was dire need to promote religious harmony, brotherhood and peace

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar said on Wednesday that there was dire need to promote religious harmony, brotherhood and peace.

"Every religion is a choice of any individual to adopt. islam is the only religion which has respected other religions," the acting chief justice of Federal Shariat Court said while addressing the launching ceremony of the regional network of religious leaders and actors namely "weaving communities of Faith Together" at Christian Study Centre(CSC).

He emphasized on the importance of Intra and Interfaith harmony for a peaceful co-existence.

"The foundation of interfaith harmony is also stated in the Holy Quran," he said.

"Whatever happens in Barma and Myanmar is not the reflection of their religion," he maintained.

"Terrorist have no religion, whereas Shia-Sunni division is also against religion," he asserted.

Chairman Islamic Ideological Council Dr Qibla Ayaz said that great personalities taught the lesson of humanity.

"To work for humanity is not to associate it with any religion," he added.