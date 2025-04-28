Acting CJ IHC visits district courts

Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Sarfaraz Dogar on Monday visited the District Courts and took notice of the security issues

District and Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana was also with him.

In addition to the judges, the Chief Justice also met with President District Bar Naeem Gujjar and other officials. President District Bar briefed the Chief Justice on security issues.

The Chief Justice took notice of the closure of CCTV cameras and security issues. The President Bar also informed the

Chief Justice about other issues of the District Courts.