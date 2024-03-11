Acting CJ refuses official travelling protocols

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Acting Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court, soon after taking oath of his office, directed the authorities concerned to avoid taking special protocols while he is travelling.

“The convoy deployed on my security and protocol duty must avoid blowing extra horns and hooters,” handout quoting Acting CH BHC said on Monday.

The Chief Justice BHC said that traffic should continue as on routine during his movement from home to office and other places in order to avoid inconvenience to the public.

It is the first directive issued by the Chief Justice Hashim Khan Kakar after he assumed office as Acting CJ Balochistan High Court.

APP/ask.