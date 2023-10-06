Acting CJ SHC orders transfer, postings of Court officers

The Acting Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Irfan Saadat Khan has ordered transfer and postings of officers the court with immediate effect.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Acting Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Irfan Saadat Khan has ordered transfer and postings of officers the court with immediate effect.

According to notification issued by SHC Registrar, Secretary services Altaf Hussain was transferred and posted as DG (Finance and Accounts) against an existing vacancy.

Jawed Akhtar Qazi presently posted as private secretary (protocol) to Judge was transferred and posted as Secretary to Chief Justice while Deputy Registrar (Inspection) Abdul Aziz Chana was transferred and posted as Secretary Services on OPS.

Muhammad Chuttal has been posted as Secretary (Protocol) II principal seat Karachi on OPS basis, notification reads.