Acting CJP administers oath to acting AGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Atta Bandial on Monday administered the oath of the office to Ghulam Muhammad Memon, Additional Auditor General-I, as Acting Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) in a simple but dignified ceremony.

Registrar, Supreme Court, conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers of Auditor General Office and Supreme Court of Pakistan also attended the ceremony.