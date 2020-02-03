Acting classes by Theater Wallay to commence tomorrow

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Theater Wally Arts in collaboration with an entertaining group Rung school of Music and Arts will organize a three-month long acting course, starting from tomorrow (February 4) for young acting aspirants of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The classes will be scheduled on every Tuesday and Thursday where youth, not necessarily acting aspirants, can attend these classes.

An official of Rung School said these basic level acting classes aimed at creating an atmosphere for young generation for gaining self-confidence even if they were not planning to build their career in the field.

He said these classes had been designed to help those individuals who felt shy before the audience and this course would assist them in getting rid of self-consciousness and body stiffness.

He said the training would focus on the aspects such as physical preparations, inhibition breaking, voice exercises, stage awareness, scene analysis, dialogue delivery and character analysis and development.

The course would also include exercises, playing various games, and acting out short scenes, he maintained.