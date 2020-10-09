UrduPoint.com
Acting Classes Titled "Explore Your Talent" From Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:50 PM

Acting classes titled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Theater Wallay will start acting classes titled "Explore Your Talent" to provide the students with practical experience about acting from 0ctober 10.            In collaboration with Rung school of Music and  Arts,the classes are being aimed to get  good understanding of acting as an art, a medium and a career.                                   Students will be presented with a detailed and unique study plan, culminating in a live performance as well as the opportunity to perform in a well publicized web-series.          According to the an official, students would receive specialist training in voice, movement emotive skills adding that this course would equip the students with the skills they would need to become a professional actor.

It will include studying various schools of acting and discuss the challenges of understanding a character and portraying it in more than one way.

Difference between stage, tv and screen acting will also be underlined with theoretical and practical assignments, he said.                                   He added that it will be a 3-months course that will cover all aspects of a theater performance.

The participants will also be asked to go out and choose characters which they will then portray before the class.                     In addition, this course will help the students in gaining confidence in performing in front of a live audience, he said.

He said that anyone and everyone should attend these basic level acting classes even if they are not planning to adopt acting as career.

The Acting Classes will help you gain confidence to speak before a bunch of people, and help you get rid of self consciousness and body stiffness, he stated.

He told that the Training will also focus on many following aspects including, Physical Preparations/Exercises including breathing, and warm-up, Inhibition breaking - Getting rid of self-consciousness ,Voice Exercises ,Stage Awareness, Understanding the Script,Scene analysis, Dialogue Delivery, Character Analysis and Development and Team Work, and Roles of various team members.

