Acting classes to commence from Feb 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Actor's Labortary, an art school has planned to start four-month-long acting course, aiming to train Pakistani youth in film and theatre acting from Feburary 15. The course was meant to educate basic students and amateur actors regarding the art of acting and the sensibilities of theater and film.

An official said that they have invited some of the most renowned theater Names in the country to conduct the training and workshops.

He said that the enrolled participants will learn how to approach, analyze and incorporate new text into their specific characters. He said that classes would be held on every Saturday and Sunday.

Difference between stage, tv and screen acting will also be underlined with theoretical and practical assignments, he said.

He said that everyone should attend these basic level acting classes even if they are not planning to adopt acting as career.

He told that the training would also focus on many following aspects including, Physical Preparations/Exercises including breathing, and warm-up, Inhibition breaking - Getting rid of self-consciousness ,Voice Exercises ,Stage Awareness, Understanding the Script,Scene analysis, Dialogue Delivery, Character Analysis and Development and Team Work, and Roles of various team members.

" We are intensely committed to preparing actors for the real world, and therefore we are honest and practical, he stated".