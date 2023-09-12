Acting Consul General of Afghanistan calls on CM Balochistan

Acting Consul General of Afghanistan Maulvi Gul Hasan called on Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Acting Consul General of Afghanistan Maulvi Gul Hasan called on Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Pak-Afghan relations, including the problems of Afghan refugees, and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

It was agreed that the people of the border areas of the two countries share the same language and culture and have a long-standing relationship during the meeting.

The Consul General of Afghanistan said that the newly established Afghan government believed in strong and cordial relations with Pakistan, promotion of mutual relations with Pakistan is the priority policy of the new government of Afghanistan.

He said that the purpose of the meeting with the Chief Minister is to highlight the problems of Afghan refugees along with the promotion of border issues and trade.

The Afghan Consul General said that he is grateful to the government of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan for the hospitality of the Afghan refugees for a long time.

He pointed out the problems of Afghan citizens imprisoned in different prisons in the province and expressed the expectation of solving these problems.

Talking on this occasion, the Caretaker Chief Minister said that there are centuries-long relations between the brotherly countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan, especially the people of Balochistan, as Muslims and neighbors, it is our duty to take care of the Afghan refugees.

He said that other issues raised by the Afghan consul general, including the prisoners, will be placed before the Federal government and according to the laws of the country and the policy of the central regime, the provincial government will fully cooperate with the Afghan consulate to solve all the problems.