Acting CS Ensures Job Quota Of Persons With Disabilities

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Acting Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Baqaullah Unar has said that the job quota of the persons with disabilities would be ensured.

Talking to a 25-member delegation of the Bilnd Association led by its President Riaz Hussain Memon and General Secretary Ikhtiar Ali Magsi, which called on him here Friday, he said that the persons with disabilities would be provided with every basic facility.

The Acting CS said that blind and other disabled persons were the responsibility of the government and the society.

He said that vehicles would be provided to the Vocational Center of blind persons in Larkana.

Earlier, the delegation discussed, the problems being faced by blind persons and the implementation of about 5 percent job quota with the Acting CS.

