Acting CS Inaugurates Tree Planting Campaign By Planting Saplings In Sindh Secretariat

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Acting Chief Secretary Sindh Baqaullah Unar inaugurated tree planting campaign by planting saplings of Palm and Neem in Sindh Secretariat on Wednesday

During the ceremony held at the Sindh Secretariat, Secretary Services (SGA&CD) Khalid Haider Shah and Secretary General Administration Muhammad Ali Khoso also planted saplings.

Addressing the officers present at the event, Baqaullah Unar emphasized the need to plant more trees to mitigate environmental changes.

"The alarming rate of climate change demands immediate action," he said and added that with temperatures rising up to 50 degrees and the possibility of reaching 52 degrees, it becomes crucial to undertake such initiatives.

He further stated every citizen should actively participate in the tree plantation campaign as it is our responsibility to provide a clean environment to future generations.

Baqaullah Unar said that all officers across the province should plant trees in their homes and offices. The Forest Department will provide the necessary support and assistance. He further added that it was recommended to plant trees before the monsoon season to maximize their growth.

The Acting CS highlighted the importance of collective efforts to ensure a greener and cleaner Sindh. He urged every individual to actively contribute to the cause and make tree plantation a priority.

