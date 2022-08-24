UrduPoint.com

Acting DG Rescue 1122 KP Visits Flood Affected Areas In Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Acting DG Rescue 1122 KP visits flood affected areas in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Dr Ayaz Khan here on Wednesday paid a visit to flood affected areas to take stock of rescue and relief operations.

Accompanied by District Emergency Officer Abbotabad Imran Khan Yousafzai, Dr Ayaz Ahmed Khan who is also a Director Operation and Coordination Rescue 1122 visited flood-ravaged areas of Tehsil Daraban, Tehsil Prova and Tehsil Kulachi where he admired the working and professional expertise of the rescuers who were busy in relief and rescue operations.

He said that rescue staff had demonstrated high spirit and professional skills in line with the rescue plan devised by the district emergency service 1122.

He also directed assistant commissioner Daraban to further expedite rescue and relief operations in the area.

Later, he was taken round to Rescue 1122 control room, station 11, station 33 besides other under construction stations.

Meanwhile, The district emergency service Rescue 1122 rescued about 200 flood-affected people who were left stranded due to washing away of an access road by recent torrential rains in Prova Tehsil.

According to the rescue 1122 spokesman, most of the stranded people were women, children or elderly persons in Bharki and Makkar villages which were disconnected following torrential rains that eroded a link road in the area.

He said these people were shifted to safer places through rescue boats after hours long operation which was carried out under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Numan Khan Marwat.

Moreover, he said that rescue 1122 was engaged in relief and rescue operations in the flood affected areas and the flood victims were provided with all possible assistance.

