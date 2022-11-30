UrduPoint.com

Acting DIG PHP Stresses Measures To Reduce Number Of Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Acting DIG Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Sadiq Ali Dogar stressed measures on Wednesday to reduce the number of road traffic accidents in the wake of sugarcane crushing season, overloaded vehicles, fog and smog

He was presiding over a video-link regional officers conference held here. SSP Headquarters Usman Ejaz Bajwa, Regional Officer (RO) Lahore SSP Hammad Raza Qureshi, RO Multan SP Jalil Imran Ghalazai and DSPs posted at headquarters were present. All other ROs and district officers participated in the meeting through video-link and briefed the DIG PHP on performance of the region under their command.

In the session, departmental progress, follow-up of developmental projects and measures for capacity building of the PHP were discussed.

To reduce the rate of accidents in PHP regions, mobile education units have been activated specially to sensitise the public on road safety and organise lectures and seminars in various colleges, schools, hospitals and other public places to create awareness about the traffic rules.

The Acting DIG PHP said all development schemes should be completed on time and full and fair utilisation of the available funds should be ensured, and there should be no compromise on the quality of work and materials in the development projects.

He said that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras must be installed at various commercial places, linked with the Punjab Safe City Authority to secure the beat areas. He said the PHP rules should be amended to align the PHP officers with modern policing, enhance their efficiency and competence and ensure their further promotion.

He directed the supervisory officers to further improve performance of the force and said that welfare of the force should be given top priority and their problems should be solved as much as possible.

Jawans should be highly motivated for good performance so that they protect the lives and property of the public with more diligence and dedication. He appreciated the performance of ROs of Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan.

