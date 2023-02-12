UrduPoint.com

Acting DPO Tank Praises Gomal PS Team For Bravely Repelling Terrorist Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Acting DPO Tank praises Gomal PS team for bravely repelling terrorist attack

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan and Acting DPO Tank Shabir Hussain Marwat on Sunday acknowledged the Gomal police station SHO and personnel for bravely repelling the cowardly terrorist attack on the police station last night.

The DPO paid a visit to the Gomal police station following the special instructions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Muhammad Salim Marwat where he praised the entire police team of the police station and awarded them with cash prize.

It worth to be mentioned here that 14 to 15 terrorists attacked the Gomal police station with small and heavy weapons during last night, which the policemen bravely resisted and the terrorists were forced to flee.

During the visit, the DPO said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police was undoubtedly a force of brave men who fight with the spirit of faith, so this force is invincible.

He vowed that the attacks of terrorists would be retaliated everywhere and they would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious intentions.

The way the SHO of Gomal police station and the officials fought the terrorists bravely, every soldier and every officer of the KP police will fight with the same bravery, he maintained.

He said "such cowardly attacks neither demoralize us nor weaken our ambitions." He said the aim of the terrorists was to undermine the law and order situation by weakening the police force and to achieve their nefarious goals, but this was their illusion.

The police force, having the ability to cope with all kinds of situations, know how to defend their homeland, their soil and their people.

