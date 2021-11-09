Acting FM of Afghanistan to visit Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi will lead a high-level ministerial delegation to Pakistan from 10-12 November 2021, Foreign office announced on Tuesday in Islamabad.

According to Foreign Office, the visit is taking place as a follow-up to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's visit to Kabul on 21 October 2021.

The exchanges will centre on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations with a particular focus inter alia on enhanced trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, people-to-people contacts and regional connectivity.

In view of the prevalent situation, Pakistan has been urging the international community to urgently provide humanitarian assistance and economic support to alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people.

For its part, Pakistan is extending humanitarian and economic assistance to the brotherly people of Afghanistan.

Pakistan remains committed to supporting a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.