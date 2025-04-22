Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai House takes part in spring flower competition 2025

Open Menu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on Tuesday said that it is a matter of pride for all of us that the Governor House is participating in the “Spring Flower Competition 2025” organized by the Rotary International Club.

He expressed these views while talking to the eminent horticulturists of the Governor House Quetta, Aslam Shahwani and Jahangir Baig on Tuesday.

Acting Governor said that there is a need to highlight the magnificent commitment to greenery of the Governor House Quetta, which has nurtured thousands of plants, flowers and trees within its premises for almost 150 years.

He said that this lush green oasis has not only beautified the surrounding environment but is also having a positive impact on the atmosphere of the entire city.

I pay my heartfelt tribute to all the officers and caretakers of the Governor House and Secretariat for maintaining this lush and green place for a long time, he said.

He said that today, Earth Day is being celebrated with full enthusiasm, it is a fact that planet Earth is the only common home of humans in the entire universe, keeping it safe for ourselves and for future generations is a great human responsibility.

Achakzai said that every step taken by an individual or an institution around the world towards the protection of nature is commendable because every step towards the protection of the environment, no matter how small, counts towards big impacts.

He said that on the occasion of Earth Day, a conscious person of the society could take a simple but meaningful step saying that he must plant a tree or a small sapling in the name of each member of the family in his house.

This act not only contributes to a green environment but will also prove to be a great symbol of our commitment over time for the well-being of our loved ones and our planet, he said.

