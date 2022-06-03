Acting Governor Balochistan condoles on demise of father of MNA Dr, Shahnaz

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali expressed his deep sorrow on the death of the father of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali expressed his deep sorrow on the death of the father of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, on Friday.

In a condolence statement, Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali conveyed his condolences to MNA Dr.

Shahnaz Baloch on the demise of her father Dr. Iqbal Lashari.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.