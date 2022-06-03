UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor Balochistan Condoles On Demise Of Father Of MNA Dr, Shahnaz

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Acting Governor Balochistan condoles on demise of father of MNA Dr, Shahnaz

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali expressed his deep sorrow on the death of the father of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali expressed his deep sorrow on the death of the father of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, on Friday.

In a condolence statement, Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali conveyed his condolences to MNA Dr.

Shahnaz Baloch on the demise of her father Dr. Iqbal Lashari.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Governor Family

Recent Stories

AJK PM for progressive, people friendly new fiscal ..

AJK PM for progressive, people friendly new fiscal year AJK budget

58 seconds ago
 NASFF- winning filmmaker keen to touch pinnacle of ..

NASFF- winning filmmaker keen to touch pinnacle of success in movie production

1 minute ago
 Miftah appreciates contribution of FCCI in employm ..

Miftah appreciates contribution of FCCI in employment generation, export promoti ..

1 minute ago
 Ulema urge pilgrims not to indulge in political, s ..

Ulema urge pilgrims not to indulge in political, sectarian activities during Haj ..

1 minute ago
 CDA procures 10 vehicles for environment wing

CDA procures 10 vehicles for environment wing

11 minutes ago
 Country needs charter of economy to get out of eco ..

Country needs charter of economy to get out of economic trap: Dr. Aisha Ghous

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.