Acting Governor Balochistan Conferred Presidential Awards
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Acting Governor of Balochistan, Captain R. Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on Sunday conferred civil awards on 10 individuals on behalf of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
The Acting Governor of Balochistan presented the prestigious Presidential Awards, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz to individuals who have made significant contributions across various fields of life.
The acting governor distributed awards and medals to 10 personalities including Dr. Rubaba Buledi, Abdul Rashid Kakar, Shafi Mohammad Bizenjo, Dr. Zubair Khan, Dr. Mohammad Aslam Mengal, Dr. Mohammad Hanif Khilji, Zaheer Alam, Dr. Junaid Ahmed Gechki, and Ghulam Ali.
These individuals were recognized for their outstanding services in their respective fields, which have greatly benefited the community and the nation.
The Pakistan Day ceremony was attended by provincial ministers, members of the assembly, senior government officials, and distinguished representatives from various sectors. Their presence added to the significance of the event, celebrating the contributions of these individuals to the progress and development of Balochistan and Pakistan.
The Presidential Awards serve as recognition of excellence and dedication, honoring those who have shown exemplary service in their professions and to the country.
