Acting Governor Balochistan Felicitates Nation On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Acting Governor Balochistan felicitates nation on Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Sunday congratulated the entire nation on completion of 75 years of Pakistan's independence.

He said that August 14 was the historic day when Pakistan came into being as an independent state 75 years ago, adding that it was the only nuclear power in Muslim countries with an impregnable defense.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of an event held in connection with the 75th Independence Day at the Governor House Quetta.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman, VC Women's University Dr. Sajda Noreen, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman, senior government officials, teachers, and a large number of university students including people from various walks of life attended the event.

The Acting Governor said that Balochistan was the guarantor of Pakistan's bright future, so the Federal government must play a pivotal role for the prosperity of the province and its people.

He said, "We have got freedom after a long struggle of our elders and countless sacrifices; now it was the responsibility of the young generation to maintain their national freedom forever." Mir Jan said, "On this important day, we, as a ntion, should carefully analyze what we have lost and what we have found over the last 75 years." The communities living in Balochistan had wonderful values and traditions whose positive and constructive effects were also evident on our political life, he added.

He said that Balochistan, as a unit of the federation, should not be ignored under any circumstances.

During the ceremony, Acting Governor Balochistan and participants offered special prayers for Commander 12 Corps Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali Shaheed and others martyred in the helicopter incident during the recent floods.

