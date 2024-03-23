Acting Governor Balochistan for utilizing all capabilities for national unity, security, development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on Saturday stressed the people for utilizing all their capabilities for the national unity, security and development of the country.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day, the Governor said that today, we were commemorating the Day when a historic resolution was passed in Lahore on March 23, 1940.

Following the long struggle of seven years and many sacrifices, the Muslims of the Sub-continent succeeded in getting a free and independent country.

We all have to forget our mutual differences and make joint efforts for the integrity and development of the country and the nation, keeping in view these high goals of our elders, he said and added that we would perform our duties honestly as a responsible citizen.