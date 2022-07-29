UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor Chairs Abbottabad Development Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Speaker Provincial Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Friday chaired an important meeting with regard to development of Abbottabad district here at the Governor's House.

The meeting beside others was attended by MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, MPA Qalandar Lodhi, Nazir Abbasi, Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad Sardar Shuja Nabi, Tehsil Mayor Sherwan Malik Junaid, former regional president PTI Hazara Asghar Khan and officer from KITE.

The Acting Governor and participants of the meeting were given a detailed briefing by the KITE on reconstruction and rehabilitation of Thandiani Road. The meeting was told that all the planning has been finalized for this 3.5 billion rupees project while contract tenders have already been released and work on the project would start within the next few days.

The Acting Governor told the meeting that we would try our best to inaugurate this project by the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan during the month of August.

He said resolving the problems of local population and promotion of tourism in the area were linked with this important project and that was why all the PTI leadership from Abbottabad was present at today's meeting.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the matter of Ayubia chairlift subsequent to which the Acting Governor said that he had recently held a meeting with the Chief Minister in this regard and apprised him about the issue. He said some issues between the Forest Department and Tourism have caused the closure of the Ayubia Chairlift that was damaging the local tourism.

Ghani said the Chief Minister has assured that officials of both the departments would be called in to find out an admissible solution to this problem hoping that very soon the Ayubia Chairlift would be made operational.

