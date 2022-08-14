Acting Governor, CM pay homage to Quaid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of the father of the nation Quaid e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid homage to him to mark 75th independence day, here on Sunday.

They laid a wreath and offered fateha.

The Acting Governor and CM also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

They also registered their impressions in the visitors' book.