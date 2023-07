Acting Governor condoles death of Mir Manzoor Khan Panhwer

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani condoled the death of Mir Manzoor Khan Panhwer with his sons at his residence in Jacobabad.

According to a Governor House communiqu here on Sunday, Agha Siraj Durrani expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Mir Manzoor Khan Panhwer with Mir Adam Khan Panhwer, former MPA Mir Orangzaib Khan Panhwer, Mir Changaiz Khan Panhwer, Mir Taimor Khan Panhwer and Mir Suleman Khan Panhwer.

He also offered 'fateha' for the departed soul.