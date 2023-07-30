Open Menu

Acting Governor Condoles Death Of Mir Manzoor Khan Panhwer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Acting Governor condoles death of Mir Manzoor Khan Panhwer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani condoled the death of Mir Manzoor Khan Panhwer with his sons at his residence in Jacobabad.

According to a Governor House communiqué here on Sunday, Agha Siraj Durrani expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Mir Manzoor Khan Panhwer with Mir Adam Khan Panhwer, former MPA Mir Orangzaib Khan Panhwer, Mir Changaiz Khan Panhwer, Mir Taimor Khan Panhwer and Mir Suleman Khan Panhwer.

He also offered 'fateha' for the departed soul.

Related Topics

Governor Jacobabad Sunday

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

35 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAEâ€™s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAEâ€™s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

2 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 Belgium to host UAE Presidentâ€™s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE Presidentâ€™s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan