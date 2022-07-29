PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Speaker Provincial Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Friday went to the residence of Provincial Minister for Transport, Shah Muhammad Wazir in Bannu where he condoled with him over the death of his brother.

The acting governor offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. He also prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.