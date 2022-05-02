UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor Congrats Nation On Eid-ul-Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Acting Governor congrats nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has congratulated nation and Muslim Ummah on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that on the occasion we should remember the families of those who sacrificed their lives for defence of the motherland

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has congratulated nation and Muslim Ummah on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that on the occasion we should remember the families of those who sacrificed their lives for defence of the motherland.

In a message issued here on Eid-ul-Fitr, Mushtaq Ghani said "We experiences a new level of happiness by giving families of martyred a chance to enjoy Eid that teaches us patience, solidarity and brotherhood besides promoting love and mutual respect for each other." Acting Governor said that we should also pray for protection, progress, prosperity and safety of country in Eid prayers.

We should also help needy and poor on the occasion enabling them to enjoy the festival irrespective of their status and position in the society, he added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Poor Progress Muslim Love

Recent Stories

Centuries old tradition of giving eidi still alive ..

Centuries old tradition of giving eidi still alive

26 seconds ago
 13 gamblers held with stake money, gambling materi ..

13 gamblers held with stake money, gambling material

28 seconds ago
 EU Companies Should be Allowed to Pay for Gas in R ..

EU Companies Should be Allowed to Pay for Gas in Rubles For Few Months - Italian ..

31 seconds ago
 Georgia Extradites 2 Lebanese Citizens to US Over ..

Georgia Extradites 2 Lebanese Citizens to US Over Money Laundering Charges - Jus ..

7 minutes ago
 NATO New Strategic Concept to Address 'Pacing Chal ..

NATO New Strategic Concept to Address 'Pacing Challenge' Posed by China - Pentag ..

7 minutes ago
 Neat ,clean environment to be ensured in city duri ..

Neat ,clean environment to be ensured in city during Eid

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.