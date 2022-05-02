Acting Governor congrats nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has congratulated nation and Muslim Ummah on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that on the occasion we should remember the families of those who sacrificed their lives for defence of the motherland

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has congratulated nation and Muslim Ummah on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that on the occasion we should remember the families of those who sacrificed their lives for defence of the motherland.

In a message issued here on Eid-ul-Fitr, Mushtaq Ghani said "We experiences a new level of happiness by giving families of martyred a chance to enjoy Eid that teaches us patience, solidarity and brotherhood besides promoting love and mutual respect for each other." Acting Governor said that we should also pray for protection, progress, prosperity and safety of country in Eid prayers.

We should also help needy and poor on the occasion enabling them to enjoy the festival irrespective of their status and position in the society, he added.