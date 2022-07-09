Acting governor congratulates nation on Eid-ul-Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Saturday congratulated the whole nation including people of KP and merged districts on the special occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a message issued here on Eid-ul-Azha, KP acting Governor said the event reminds us the day when Hazrat Ibrahim offered sacrifice of his beloved son to Allah.

He said that we should imbibe in our self that spirit of patience and sacrifice and added it would lead us to success on day of judgement.

He said that we should keep in mind the poor segment of society on Eid-ul-Azha and share our happiness with them.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani also urged people to pray for unity, progress and development of the country on Eid-ul-Azha.