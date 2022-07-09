UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor Congratulates Nation On Eid-ul-Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Acting governor congratulates nation on Eid-ul-Azha

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Saturday congratulated the whole nation including people of KP and merged districts on the special occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Saturday congratulated the whole nation including people of KP and merged districts on the special occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a message issued here on Eid-ul-Azha, KP acting Governor said the event reminds us the day when Hazrat Ibrahim offered sacrifice of his beloved son to Allah.

He said that we should imbibe in our self that spirit of patience and sacrifice and added it would lead us to success on day of judgement.

He said that we should keep in mind the poor segment of society on Eid-ul-Azha and share our happiness with them.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani also urged people to pray for unity, progress and development of the country on Eid-ul-Azha.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Poor Progress Lead Event Share Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ongoing Events in S ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ongoing Events in Sri Lanka 'Internal Issue'

18 minutes ago
 Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on July 10

Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on July 10

18 minutes ago
 Political leaders urge PTI to promote culture of c ..

Political leaders urge PTI to promote culture of civilized language among youth

27 minutes ago
 More rains, thundershowers expected across the cou ..

More rains, thundershowers expected across the country

27 minutes ago
 Roscosmos to Train, Employ Russian Soldiers Injure ..

Roscosmos to Train, Employ Russian Soldiers Injured in Ukraine - Rogozin

27 minutes ago
 All set to celebrate Eid ul Azha on Sunday; foolpr ..

All set to celebrate Eid ul Azha on Sunday; foolproof security arrangements fina ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.