Acting Governor Congratulates Pashtun Community On Culture Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Acting Governor congratulates Pashtun community on Culture Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Acting Governor Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali said on Thursday that Pashtuns were one of the ancient community of the region whose long history was an important part of the cultural evolution in the area.

He expressed these views while congratulating the Pashtun community on the occasion of their Culture Day.

The acting governor said that the foundations of Pashtun culture were rooted in the wonderful values of collectivity, peace and harmony, tolerance and hospitality.

Acting Governor Balochistan said that just as human life was the name of a living discipline, culture was also the name of the overall colorfulness and beauty of social life in a specific geography.

He also said that the world had become a global village and there was a need to promote harmony and unity among different languages and cultures.

