UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor Directs PDMA To Start Relief Activities In Earthquake Hit Areas Of Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Acting Governor directs PDMA to start relief activities in earthquake hit areas of Balochistan

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Friday expressed his sorrow over the financial losses due to the earthquake in Khuzdar Tehsil Aranaji and Chaghi district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Friday expressed his sorrow over the financial losses due to the earthquake in Khuzdar Tehsil Aranaji and Chaghi district.

He said in this hour of need, the victim would not be left alone and the government stands with them to help the earthquake affectees in difficult times in Balochistan.

Acting Governor directed administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for effective relief operations rescue and relief activities should be started on an emergency basis in the affected area so that people could not face difficulties.

Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali said measures would be taken to ensure prompt provision of tents, blankets and other necessities including edible items to the occupants of affected houses.

In this hour of need they will not be left alone, said Acting Governor of Balochistan.

However, earthquakes hit respective areas of Balochistan including Khuzdar, Lasbela and Chaghi while no loss of life was reported in the areas.

Related Topics

Earthquake Balochistan Governor Khuzdar Lasbela Government

Recent Stories

Russia's Turchak Says Locals in Kherson Region Wil ..

Russia's Turchak Says Locals in Kherson Region Will Decide Its Fate

2 minutes ago
 RCCI to organize technology conference and Expo in ..

RCCI to organize technology conference and Expo in June

4 minutes ago
 2,661 criminals held, looted items worth Rs 119.8 ..

2,661 criminals held, looted items worth Rs 119.8 mln recovered in April

4 minutes ago
 DG SBP greets young mountaineer Shehroze

DG SBP greets young mountaineer Shehroze

4 minutes ago
 Crimea, DPR to Build Economic Relations With Khers ..

Crimea, DPR to Build Economic Relations With Kherson - DPR Head

4 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr three youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr three youth in IIOJK

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.