Acting Governor Expresses Condolence With BHC Judge Over Brother's Demise

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 05:14 PM

Acting Governor expresses condolence with BHC judge over brother's demise

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the brother of Balochistan High Court Judge Mohammad Hashim Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the brother of Balochistan High Court Judge Mohammad Hashim Kakar.

In a condolence message, Jan Jamali prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and grant of courage to the berived family.

