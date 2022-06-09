Acting Governor expresses grief over death of Dr. Amir Liaquat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani on Thursday expressed sorrow over the demise of legendary television host and MNA Dr. Amir Liaquat Hussain.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

He also prayed for the deceased higher place in Jannah.