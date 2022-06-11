(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of PPP Senator Dr. Sikandar Mendhro here on Saturday.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family members.

The Governor said that the services of Dr. Mendhro for PPP could not be forgotten.

He said that the deceased also played an important role in the field of health as a doctor.