Acting Governor felicitates Muslim Ummah on Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani has congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW).

In his message on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) here on Saturday.

Agha Siraj Durrani said that Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) was very close to our heart, because on this day Allah Almighty sent Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) in this world.

He said that the true love with our prophet demands the promotion of interfaith harmony in the country.