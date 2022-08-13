UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor Felicitates Nation On Diamond Jubilee Celebrations Of Independence

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Acting Governor felicitates nation on Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Independence

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Sindh, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, while congratulating the entire nation on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Independence, has said that our elders have made countless sacrifices for the sake of the motherland.

The Acting Governor of Sindh said "Freedom is a blessing and we should thank to Allah Almighty for giving us an independent state, wherein followers of all religions have full freedom to perform their religious rituals and citizens of all races and colors have equal rights." The Acting Governor said "We have to work together for the development of the country in the light of the experiences of the last 75 years and now it is our responsibility to give our country a prominent place on the horizon of the world." He said that we have to follow the teaching of the founder of Pakistan and forget all our differences and work tirelessly as a united nation.

He said "We have to move forward with unity, harmony and complete uniformity to achieve national goals. Excitement on Independence Day is natural but we have to prove on the occasion that we are an organized, united and civilized nation, the Acting Governor said adding that in the Independence Day celebrations, we have to remember our Kashmiri brothers as they have been victimized by Indian authorities for years.""Despite the adverse conditions, the freedom spirit of the Kashmiri people is commendable," he opined.

He said "India has made Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir the biggest prison in the world for the last three years but the day is not far when the struggle of the oppressed Kashmiri brothers will definitely bring freedom to them and our Kashmiri brothers will also breathe in free air."

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Governor Independence All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PIA announces 14 per cent discount in fares for pa ..

PIA announces 14 per cent discount in fares for passengers on domestic flights

1 hour ago
 Mona Singh defends her role as mother of Aamir Kha ..

Mona Singh defends her role as mother of Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

2 hours ago
 PTI leadership under fire on social media over fla ..

PTI leadership under fire on social media over flag hoisting issue in Lahore

2 hours ago
 On Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo ..

On Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo Ensures to Continue Satisfying ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

3 hours ago
 Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New Y ..

Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.