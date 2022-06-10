UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor Grieves Over Death Of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Friday expressed grief over the death of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Friday expressed grief over the death of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

He said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news and added that the deceased was a multi-faceted personality, senior politician and well-known tv anchor.

The acting governor offered condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

