Acting Governor hoists national flag at Sindh assembly on independence day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani on Sunday hoisted the national flag at the Sindh assembly to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan's Independence.

Members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) were also present.

The Governor, on the occasion, congratulated the nation on the 75th Independence day.

He said that our ancestors sacrificed for the independence of the country.

He said that the Sindh assembly had a special value in the struggle for the independence.

He further said that the father of the nation took oath of the Governor General office in the Sindh Assembly and Liaquat Ali Khan waved the national flag here.

Agha Siraj Durrani said "The provincial assembly had also presented a resolution of the creation of Pakistan. He said that the independence is a blessing."